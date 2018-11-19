National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019: The eligible students had one month to fill out the forms for NEET and submit it with the fee. The registration process also asked for uploading certain documents like photograph and signature. NTA will conduct NEET 2019 on May 5. The application fee is Rs. 750/- for ST, SC, PwD, and Transgender candidates, and Rs. 1400/- for general candidates. Details inisde

National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019 registration process ends on November 30, 2018. All the medical candidates who have not applied yet can do so at the official NTA website. This year NTA will conduct NEET 2019 exam which used to be conducted by CBSE earlier. NEET is country’s biggest medical exam for admission into MBBS and BDS. The National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) will decide the eligibility of a candidate for MBBS courses except for the seats under AIIMS and JIPMER.

The eligible students had one month to fill out the forms for NEET and submit it with the fee. The registration process also asked for uploading certain documents like photograph and signature. NTA will conduct NEET 2019 on May 5. The application fee is Rs. 750/- for ST, SC, PwD, and Transgender candidates, and Rs. 1400/- for general candidates.

Important Dates:

Registration portal open: November 1, 2018

Registration portal closes: November 30, 2018

Admit card generation: April 15, 2019

Date of examination: May 5, 2018

Result declaration: June 5 , 2019

NEET 2019 admit card will be available on April 15, 2019.

It was announced that NEET will be conducted twice in a year but later on, the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry rolled back its decision to conduct MBBS and BDS entrance exam NEET online once a year. It was creating some issues among the students, parents, and officials.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More