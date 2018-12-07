NEET UG 2019: The online registration process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process asap through the official portal - nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to close the online registration process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) today i.e. on December 7, 2018 through the official website – nta.ac.in. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the examination this year and have not yet submitted their applications are advised to complete the registration process by today through the official portal of NTA.

Moreover, according to the notification on the official website of NTA, the last date was extended from November 30, 2018 to December 7, 2018 on the direction of the Supreme Court. However, candidates must note that the application or registration fee can be submitted till December 8, 2018. Meanwhile, as per the Supreme Court’s order candidates above 25 years of age may apply and appear in the NEET (UG)-2019 examination provisionally untill the final decision to these matters is taken.

How to apply for the NEET 2019?

Visit the official website of national Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in

Search for the link “NEET 2019” link on the homepage and click on it

In the next page click on ‘NEET (UG) Website & Registration’

Candidates will be taken to the registration page

Here, go through all the details and click on the link that reads, “Fill in the application form” and proceed

Read all the information displayed on the page and proceed to fill the form

Fill in all the details and make application fee payment through the prescribed mode

Submit the form and take a print out of the same future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of NTA and directly register yourself for the NEET UG 2019, click on this link: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

