NEET 2019 Result, neet 2019 correction last date, NEET 2019 correction link, NEET 2019 Application Form Correction @ ntaneet.nic.in: National Testing Agency, NTA has activated the correction link in the application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2019 on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates who want to make changes can do the same as this is the last chance to correct it. The last date to do correction is May 31, 2019. It is advisable for all the NEET aspirants to follow the instruction immediately in order to make your application form mistakes-free.

NEET 2019 Result: National Testing Agency, NTA which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2019 is likely to release the result in the second week of June ntaneet.nic.in. Before the declaration of the result and the release of answer keys, the exam conducting body has activated the correction link facility in the application forms to correct mistakes on the official website. This facility is the last chance for the students to correct the information, provided before the declaration of the results. The last date to correct the mistakes is May 31, 2019 upto 5 pm.

NTA has also released an important notice for all candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination.

Here is an important note for all the candidates, the official answer keys have not been released and is expected to be released anytime now.

No correction in particulars will be taken into account by NTA under any circumstances.

Students can correct their Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Category.

To make changes, the candidates can login on the official website ntaneet.nic.in under the candidate login and make the necessary corrections. Please remember, this is the last chance to correct the category. For the students who wish to avail the EWS category, the requisite documents would be required at the time of the admission.

The result of NEET 2019 will be announced on or before June 5. The official answer key will be available before the result declaration.

Unlike the coaching institutes, NTA will release the official answer keys for all the paper codes for which the exam was conducted. Not just that, a recorded OMR response sheet will be made available of the candidate.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App