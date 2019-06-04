NEET 2019 Result @ ntaneet.nic.in: According to the leading website, the NTA will release the NEET result 2019 shortly. The candidates who appeared for the NEET 2019 exam and now are waiting for the NEET Result 2019, can check and download their NEET 2019 result online through NEET’s official website @ ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates just need to follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the NEET 2019 Result.

According to the reports, due to a public holiday, Eid, tomorrow, the NTA will declare the NEET 2019 Result one day earlier. The direct link to check and download the NEET 2019 exam result will be available shortly on the homepage of NTA.

NTA NEET Result 2019 | Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET @ ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link that reads NEET Result 2019.

Step 3: Login with NEET Registration Id and Password.

Step 4: NEET Result 2019 will pop on your screen now.

Step 5: Check and download the result for future reference.

NEET 2019 examination was held from May 5 and 20, 2019. According to the reports, the NTA had released answer key earlier and were available on the official website till June 1, 2019. As per the data available online, around 15,19,375 candidates had registered this year for NEET 2019 out of which 14,10,754 students appeared for the examination.

Candidates can check their NEET 2019 results from the official website or through the direct link given here which will be activated after the NEET 2019 results are released. The NEET examination 2019 helps students across the country to get admission in undergraduate medical courses.

After the results, candidates need to appear for counselling in the respective colleges. The schedule for NEET counselling 2019 will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the NEET 2019 result declaration. Last year, counselling for the NEET 2019 was held from August 31 to September 3.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App