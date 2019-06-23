NEET 2019: Round one for counselling registration to conclude tomorrow June 24. Read the article to know how to apply on the official website @mcc.nic.in.

NEET 2019: The first round of counselling registrations for NEET 2019 for admission into undergraduate dental and medical courses will be closed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the evening of Monday, June 24. Those who are interested may apply on the official website which is mmc.nic.in before 5 PM on the stipulated day. According to official statements, although the registration process will be concluded, payment for registration will be open till 2 PM on Tuesday, June 25.

Once successfully registered, on June 25 candidates will be allowed to chose their preferred institute and course. The seat allocation list based on merit will be released on June 26 and the final results will be declared on June 28. Those candidates who successfully submit their documents for verification between the stipulated dates of June 28 and July 3 will be granted admissions.

Steps to register for round one of NEET 2019 counselling:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘UG medical counselling’ button.

Step 3: Click on the ‘New registration’ button.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Fill in required details.

Step 6: Make the necessary registration fees.

It is important for candidates to note that those who do not wish to continue after the second counselling round will receive their respective refund for the registration fee. If candidates are in need of further assistance, they may call the helpline number 18001027637.

The counselling for round two will commence on July 6 and will go on till July 8 at 5 PM. Seat allotment for the same will be from July 10 to July 11 and the document verification procedure will take place on July 13.

