NEET 2019 UG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination to be held on May 5 next year will have certain changes in the pattern of the exam. Candidates can check the details of the NEET UG 2019 examination pattern given here.

NEET 2019 UG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) application process has recently started on the official website of the newly formed examination conducting authority, i.e. the National Testing Agency, which is going to conduct the examination for the first time next year. However, unlike the previous years, this year, there are certain changes to the examination pattern in the NEET examination. The NEET 2019 examination is all set to be conducted by the Agency on May 5 next year and candidates who wish to sit in the examination must note that they need to fill the application form before the closure of the application process through the official website.

Candidates can go through the details of the application process on the official website of NTA i.e. at nta.ac.in. According to reports, the last date for submitting the applications online has been scheduled for November 22, 2018. All those who are going to apply must also note that the official information brochure for NEET UG 2019 examination has already been published on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the same and read thoroughly before applying online.

Examination Pattern for NEET 2019:

The exam will be MCQ based and candidates will be given OMR sheets in the examination

Students will have to mark their answers with ball pen which will be provided at the exam centre only

The exam paper will consist of three different sections – i.e. Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

A total of 180 questions will be asked in the NEET UG 2019 question paper

While Physics and Chemistry section will consist of 45 questions each Biology will have 90 questions

4 marks will be allotted for each question and the whole paper would be of 720 marks

There will also be a penalty for every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer

The question paper will be available in different languages such as in English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

