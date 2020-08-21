The NTA, which is the body responsible for administering the JEE and NEET entrance tests, has announced that it will soon be releasing the official admit cards for the NEET. They were originally to be held earlier, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were delayed. The NEET exam would be held on September 12th, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The NTA was given the approval to go ahead with the examination, on August 17, by the Supreme Court. The top court on that day had dismissed a plea that sought a postponement of NEET, along with JEE.

Students must check ntaneet.nic.in to keep up with the latets information to do with the NEET exam. The agency will also inform the candidate about their allotment of the city in advance. The NTA has also announced the dates of various entrance examinations, today. “Keeping in view the academic interest of large number of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD for conducting various entrance examinations in the month of September 2020,” reads its circular.