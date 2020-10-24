The NEET UG 2020 counselling schedule has been uploaded by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling. Candidates can register through online mode only, applications recipient by any other means will be rejected by MCC.

It should be noted that the registration process should only be done once. If a candidate sends more than one application for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2020, then they will be removed from the counselling list and their candidature revoked. Other action considered necessary by MCC will also be taken against the candidate.

The schedule that has been released, suggests that the registration process, payment process and 1st round choice filling are scheduled to start from 28 October 2020 and end on 2 November 2020. Interested candidates will be able to make and key in choices 28 October onwards and they will be able to lock those choices on November 2 from 4 pm to 11.59 pm. Round 1 seat allotment processing will commence from November 3 and end on November 4. Result of allotment will be declared on November 5 and then the selected candidates will have to report on November 6, 2020.

NEET UG 2020 Counselling Schedule (Round 1)

Registration/Payment & Choice Filling- 27 October 2020 to 02 November 2020 Choice Filling/ Locking- 28 October 2020 to 02 November 2020 Processing of Seat Allotment- 03 November 2020 to 04 November 2020 Result 0511.2020 Reporting- 06 November 2020 to 12 November 2020

