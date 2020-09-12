NTA NEET 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be held on September 13 by the National Testing Agency, or NTA, with nearly 16 lakh candidates registered for it.

NTA NEET 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be held on September 13 by the National Testing Agency, or NTA, with nearly 16 lakh candidates registered for it. Safety measures against coronavirus will be taken during the exam to slim the chances of infection. The Admit Card will also entail important guidelines needed to be followed by candidates during the exam.

Candidates will also need to carry an undertaking with their health condition and recently visited places stated within. Candidates need to have clothes according to the dress code issued by NTA and wear masks or face covers during the exam.

Candidates should only carry these items mentioned by NTA:

NEET 2020 Admit Card. Undertaking (Printed on an A4 size sheet) A photograph similar to the one on the registration form. Photo verification ID. Hand sanitiser (50ml in size) Transparent water container Mask or face cover Hand gloves Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate and documents related to scribe (only if candidate is in PwD category).

Other items such as handbags, wallets, jewellery, eyewear, headwear and electronic devices like mobile phones and smartwatches will not be allowed at the exam premises.

NEET 2020 Exam Guidelines:

Scribes of PwD candidates are also required to bring their own self-declaration form. The undertaking needs to be done by the candidate and signed at the exam centre with the invigilator present. It is recommended that candidates visit and examine the layout of the exam centre before the exam takes place to move around easily. Candidates will have to hand over the Admit Card, both copies of the OMR sheet, original and office, to the invigilator and will only be allowed to keep the test booklet once the exam is finished.

NEET 2020 Exam Dress Code:

Light clothing with half or long sleeves is not allowed. Candidates can wear flip flops, sandals and slippers with low heels. Closed footwear like shoes is not allowed Candidates wearing religious or ritualistic apparel will have to appear at the exam centre early so as to be frisked.

