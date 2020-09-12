NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, responsible for the NEET 2020 exam tomorrow i.e. September 13, assured that it will take all precautions to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection and spread among the candidates.

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, responsible for the NEET 2020 exam tomorrow i.e. September 13, assured that it will take all precautions to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection and spread among the candidates. To do this more effectively, an undertaking was issued that each candidate needs to fill which asks some questions about the health condition of the candidate. Nearly 16 lakh candidates will be present for the exam at 3,843 exam centres.

The questions asked of candidates by the undertaking or self-declaration form, are as follows:

If the candidate has experienced any of the following within the previous 14 days:

Body ache Breathlessness Cough Fever Runny nose Sore throat If the candidate has experienced any other health problem, then he/she is to explain.

If the candidate was within one-metre proximity of a coronavirus patient for 15 minutes or more.

If the candidate has been to another city or country within 14 days of the exam. If the candidate has travelled to another city or country, then he/she should give its name and when he/she arrived at the city where the exam centre is situated.

The candidate also needs to paste the same photograph as the one they pasted in their NEET 2020 application form. They also have to place the impression of their left thumb in the box that comes afterwards and the candidate’s parent/guardian is to sign in the next box.

The final box for the signature of the candidate has to remain empty and only be signed by the candidate at the exam centre and with the invigilator as a notary.

