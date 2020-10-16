National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The final NEET answer key has also been released by the NTA.

In the year 2020, more than 14 lakh students sat in the NEET examination. All these students had been anticipating their results, finally, their anticipation has been put to rest today after NTA declared the result. The NTA authorities also released the cutoff details and counselling time table.

Now, students will be able to check the best college they can get based on their scores. During the counselling process, the candidates will be allotted colleges based on their scores and preferences. There are a total of 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc & AH seats in different medical colleges.

How to download NEET 2020 Result online:

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency) NTA, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Find and click on the View NEET-UG 2020 result tab. A Login menu will appear before you on your screen. Key in the Unique Login credentials that include you Roll Number, Date of Birth, and, Security Pin. Click on the Submit button. Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed before you on your screen. Cross-check your details on the scorecard. After verifying, download/print your NEET 2020 Result.

