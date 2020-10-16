National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The final NEET answer key has also been released by the NTA.
In the year 2020, more than 14 lakh students sat in the NEET examination. All these students had been anticipating their results, finally, their anticipation has been put to rest today after NTA declared the result. The NTA authorities also released the cutoff details and counselling time table.
Now, students will be able to check the best college they can get based on their scores. During the counselling process, the candidates will be allotted colleges based on their scores and preferences. There are a total of 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc & AH seats in different medical colleges.
How to download NEET 2020 Result online:
- Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency) NTA, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.
- Find and click on the View NEET-UG 2020 result tab.
- A Login menu will appear before you on your screen.
- Key in the Unique Login credentials that include you Roll Number, Date of Birth, and, Security Pin.
- Click on the Submit button.
- Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed before you on your screen.
- Cross-check your details on the scorecard.
- After verifying, download/print your NEET 2020 Result.
Live Updates
NTA declares NEET 2020 results, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab secures AIR 1
National Testing Agency declares NEET2020 results, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab secures AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile. "I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm & utilise time, says the topper Soyeb Aftab.
AIIMS, JIPMER admission counselling process
To get admission into one of the 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, candidates have to clear the NEET 2020 examination. Qualified candidates have to complete a registration process on the official website of MCC in order to enrol themselves to be able to get admission in AIIMS and JIPMER.
NEET 2020 Final answer key released, here’s how to check
1. Go to NTA’s web portal, ntaneet.nic.in.
2. Select the hyperlink leading to the final answer key on the landing page.
3. Fill in the required details on the page you are redirected to and submit them.
4. The NEET final answer key 2020 will appear on the screen.
5. If needed afterwards, then it may be downloaded or printed.
Top ten medical colleges in India based on NIRF 2020 Ranking
1. India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
3. Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore)
4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
10.King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
NTA's official website crashes, students share screenshots
The official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) crashed soon after the result was declared today by the authorities as most of the students started checking their result at the same time. Students started sharing the screenshots of website on Twitter.
Steps to check NEET 2020 Result on mobile phones:
1. Go to NTA’s official website in your mobile browser, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads View NEET-UG 2020 Result.
3. Enter your Login credentials, Roll Number, DOB and other details.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Your result will be displayed before you.
6. Download/screenshot your result for future reference.