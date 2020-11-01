Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana is accepting admission applications from students who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 for admissions into medical courses and dental courses.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana is accepting admission applications from students who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 for admissions into medical courses and dental courses. The university is accepting applications for the academic year 2022-21 on its official website. Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health and sciences Telangana issued a notification regarding the same on Sunday on their official website.

The admission window was opened today and it will be closed by the university on November 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. Neet applicants who cleared the examination can apply online for the admissions.

The application said that the Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates would be prepared based on NEET UG–2020 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. It further said that in view of COVID-19 pandemic verification of uploaded certificates was being done to determine provisional final merit list. It said that the final verification of original certificates would be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by the admission committee.

The candidates who come from the OC and BC categories will have to submit INR 3,500 as verification and registration fee for medical courses and dental courses. For candidates who belong to the SC or ST category will have to pay INR 2,900 as registration and verification fee. Fees will not be refunded, once paid.

