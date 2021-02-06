In the view of Covid-19 pandemic, candidates can expect some changes in NEET 2021 examination. Sources say that NEET 2021 examination could be conducted in multiple sessions.

Students are still eagerly waiting for any updates regarding the NEET 2021 examination however even after the months of delay authority didn’t have confirm the dates for National Eligibility Cum-Entrance Test 2021. As per the previous schedule of NEET examination, NEET 2021 registration process could have started early in the month of December but due to the continues delays in NEET 2020, candidates are still waiting for the green signal of NTA for NEET 2021 Exam. However as per the sources, candidates can expect the NEET 2021 registration within upcoming weeks.

NEET 2021 is the most important entrance examination in India as it is the only gateways for medical stream students for admission in undergraduate Medical/Dental courses. NEET exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the national level. The shortlisted candidates through this exam will get admission in UG medical/dental programs of India’s prestigious institutions including AIIMS, AFMC, JIPMER etc.

In the view of Covid-19 pandemic, NTA had introduce the JEE Main 2021 with some big changes. So with the reference of JEE Main 2021, many candidates are asking for the changes in the NEET 2021 exam as well. And early in the chat with students, Even Union Educational Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has given the hint for introduction of some major changes in NEET 2021 examination.

As per the sources, candidates can expect the NEET 2021 examination in multiple sessions. Also, Due to the syllabus reduction of CBSE board authority could introduce the upgradation in exam patterns however the possibility of change in syllabus are quite low. Candidates can also expect the examination in online mode as the exam was being conducted through offline mode only however authority didn’t have confirm any of these rumors.

What could be new in NEET 2021?

Exam Pattern will be the spotlight for every candidate as Union Education Minister denied the change in syllabus, so authority will have to introduce some major changes in exam pattern to neutralize the impact of 30% reduced syllabus.