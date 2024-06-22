NEET 2024 Exam Scam: Bihar Police Detain Six Individuals From Jharkhand In NEET Paper Leak Case

Bihar Police detained six individuals from Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on suspicions related to the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, a senior official confirmed on Saturday.

The arrests were made from a residence near AIIMS-Deoghar in the Devipur police station area on Friday night based on a tip-off received from Bihar Police, SDPO (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava informed PTI.

“The Bihar Police alerted us, and upon verification, they were apprehended. All suspects have been transferred to Bihar,” Srivastava stated.

The suspects reportedly resided at the residence of one Jhunu Singh, he added.

According to a statement from Deoghar Police, the detained individuals have been identified as Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Chintu alias Baldev Kumar, Kaju alias Prashant Kumar, Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar alias Karu – all hailing from Bihar’s Nalanda district, and Panku Kumar.

NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. While results were declared on June 4, subsequent allegations of question paper leaks surfaced in various states, including Bihar.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to probe the extent of the alleged irregularities.