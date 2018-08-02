NEET 2nd Allotment Result 2018: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the second counselling result list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2018). The aspirants can check out the results NEET-UG 2018 second counselling results on MCC's official website @mcc.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed the MCC to share the result of the second round of counselling. Earlier, the result for NEET-UG 2018 second round of counselling was put on hold as the matter was pending in front of Bombay High Court.

The MCC will soon share the notification for the process of choice filling and locking. Once the seat allotted in the second round of counselling, candidates will not get another option to leave or resign the seat.

After the allocation of the seat in the second round of counselling, the remaining seats will be transferred to the state quota.

As per reports, the MCC will conduct a final session of counselling on August 10 and 11. The candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round have to report to the allotted medical colleges.

The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the NEET 2nd Allotment Results 2018.

Here are the steps to check NEET 2nd Allotment Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC @ mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Result of Round 2 counselling option.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number and security pin.

Step 4: The allotment results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check, download and take a print for the future use.

