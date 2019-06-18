NEET admission 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Ministry of Health, Directorate General of Health Services and family welfare is all set to begin the first counselling to the admission to the medical and dental courses across the country from June 19, Wednesday. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET admission 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Ministry of Health, Directorate General of Health Services and family welfare will begin the first counselling to the admission to medical and dental courses across the country from June 19, Wednesday. The interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The first round of counselling will be conducted from June 10 to 24. If seats are left vacant then the second counselling held from July 6 to July 9. In the year 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) held the NEET.

In the national-level entrance exam for the medical entrance exam for the medical and dental courses, a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered, out of which 14,10,754, aspirants appeared for the exam.

NEET counselling 2019: Who are eligibility

The qualifiers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are eligible to apply for counselling. A minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped) in the NEET 2019 are required to be passed in the exam. Further, the ministry releases a list of qualified candidates– AQI – excluding the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the common counselling.

NEET counselling 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ug medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘new registration’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details, submit details

Step 6: Duly make the payment

The registration link will be available from June 19 only.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card NEET-MDS/PG 2019 mark sheet Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian” BDS/MBBS degree Internship completion certificate Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognised by Medical Council of India Medical fitness certificate Copy of receipt of online fee payment

