CBSE NEET Admit card 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) admit cards for UG 2018 exams. To download the hall ticket of NEET exam students can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseneet.nic.in. The NEET UG 2018 exam will be held on Sunday, May 6 at 10.00AM.

The NEET (UG) will be held in a single stage and would be an objective type test. The duration of test will be a totoal of 3 hours. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of the test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement. The NEET admit cards 2018 will not be sent by post. However, a Pdf file of the admit card will be sent to the students through their registered email IDs.

The students can after downloading their hall tickets check their roll number, name, father’s name, category, sub-category, photograph, signature, date of birth, the language of question paper and name and address of examination center allotted to them.

Here are the steps to download the CBSE NEET 2018 Admit Card:

• Visit the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

• Click on ‘Online Services’ and then on ‘Candidate Login’

• Enter the required details like Registration No., Date of Birth etc and click on the submit button

• Download your CBSE NEET admit card

• Take a printout of your admit card for future reference.

