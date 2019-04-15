NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 today i.e. April 15 on the official website of NTA i.e. www.ntaneet.nic.in. NTA will organise the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on May 5, this year.

Over 15 lakh aspirants have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, conducted for students willing to get admission in medical courses in the country and abroad. As per the new rules of Government, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 is mandatory for Indian students to study medicine abroad. In 2018, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019.

Over 15 lakh aspirants have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, conducted for students willing to get admission in medical courses in the country and abroad. As per the new rules of Government, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 is mandatory for Indian students to study medicine abroad. In 2018, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019.

Steps to download NEET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e. ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Aspirants will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in with the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Print and download the admit card or hall ticket for future reference.

Aspirants are requested to download the admit card and take a print out of it as they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit cards. According to the official notification sent by NTA, candidates should carry a valid admit card in order to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019.

Note: While downloading the admit card, a copy of the same in the form of PDF will be sent to the email address mentioned in the details submitted by the candidate. The NTA is looking for outsourcing centres as NEET UG exam will be conducted in paper-pen mode. As per the official statement, over 3000 test centres to accommodate the applicants are required by the NTA.

