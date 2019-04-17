NEET admit card 2019 released: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2019 hall tickets have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

NEET admit card 2019 released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2019 admit cards on the official website, nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. Over 15 lakh students have applied for the competitive examination for the admission to the medical courses in India and abroad. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination is a basic requirement for the admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Indian medical/dental colleges. Students will be required to fill their registration number and created a password at the time of registration for NEET UG 2019 exam.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian medical/dental colleges. The examination will be held in 11 different languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Results will be announced at the official website of the NTA on June 5.

NEET Admit Card 2019 – How to download

Step 1: Go to the NTA’s official website, ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download NEET Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log in to your NEET Entrance Examination 2019 with your registration number

Step 5: Download your NTA NEET admit card 2019. Take out a print out for future use.

Students would need their registration number and password created at the time of registration for NEET UG 2019 exam.

This will be the first time that NTA will conduct the examination. Earlier to this, the NEET was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE was also used to mail a copy of the NEET admit card to the registered IDs of the candidates. NTA which has conducted two successive engineering entrance exams is also scheduled to conduct several other entrance tests including JNU and ICAR exams.

