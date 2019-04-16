NEET admit cards 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2019 Admit Cards or Hall Tickets through the official website - ntaneet.nic.in. All the candidates appearing in the upcoming NEET 2019 exam on May 5, can check the instructions to download the NEET Admit Card 2019 by clicking on the direct link given below.

NEET admit cards 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming NEET 2019 exam. According to the reports, the Admit Cards have been published on the official website of NTA i.e. at – ntaneet.nic.in. All the candidates who were eagerly waiting for their NEET Admit Cards can now check the instructions to download the NEET Admit Card 2019 from the official website of NTA.

NTA is going to conduct the NEET 2019 exam on May 5, 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA and check all the details regarding the examination to be held next month. Moreover, this will be the first time for NTA to conduct the NEET 2019 exam. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) used to be responsible for NEET examination. Candidates can download the Admit Cards by clicking on the direct link given below or by following the instructions here:

How to download the NEET Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the Admit Card link shown on the homepage

On clicking the candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter click on the option to download the admit card through registration number or date of Birth

Again, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the details and submit online

The NEET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the NEET Hall Tickets for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the NEET 2019 Admit Cards: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More