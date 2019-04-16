NEET admit cards 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming NEET 2019 exam. According to the reports, the Admit Cards have been published on the official website of NTA i.e. at – ntaneet.nic.in. All the candidates who were eagerly waiting for their NEET Admit Cards can now check the instructions to download the NEET Admit Card 2019 from the official website of NTA.
NTA is going to conduct the NEET 2019 exam on May 5, 2019. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA and check all the details regarding the examination to be held next month. Moreover, this will be the first time for NTA to conduct the NEET 2019 exam. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) used to be responsible for NEET examination. Candidates can download the Admit Cards by clicking on the direct link given below or by following the instructions here:
How to download the NEET Admit Card 2019?
- Visit the official website of NTA NEET 2019 as mentioned above
- Candidates need to click on the Admit Card link shown on the homepage
- On clicking the candidates will be directed to a new page
- Here, enter click on the option to download the admit card through registration number or date of Birth
- Again, candidates will be redirected to a different page
- Here, enter the details and submit online
- The NEET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download and take a print out of the NEET Hall Tickets for future use
Here’s the direct link to download the NEET 2019 Admit Cards: https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx
