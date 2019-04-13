NEET Admit cards 2019: The NTA is all set to share the NEET exam 2019 hall tickets @ nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download NEET admit cards 2019.

NEET Admit cards 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET Admit cards 2019. According to the reports, the NEET Admit Cards 2019 will be released on April 15, 2019. The NTA conducts NEET examination for direct admission in engineering, medical undergraduate courses in reputed colleges of the country. For the NEET examination 2019, the admit card will be available on NTA and NEET’s official websites @ nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

The reports say that NEET examination 2019 will be held on May 5, 2019, and the results will be declared on June 5. The NEET will be held in 11 languages– English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Earlier, the NEET examination was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) but from this year NTA will conduct the exam.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their NEET admit cards once released.

Here are the steps to download NEET Admit cards 2019:

Visit the official website-ntaneet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Download admit cards” On the page that opens, enter your registration details and click on submit. The admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details and download the admit cards for future reference

Exam pattern for NEET examination 2019:

In past, NEET examination has had a pattern of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper consists 180 objective type questions for 720 marks. The exam question paper will be divided into 3 sections, Physics- 45 questions, Chemistry- 45 questions and Biology carrying 90 questions. The duration for NEET examination 2019 will be 3 hours.

There will be negative marking in this exam, which means for every right answer candidate will get 4 marks and for each incorrect answer 1 mark will be deducted from the total.

The candidates are advised to monitor the official websites of the NTA and NEET for all the latest information

