NTA to release NEET answer key 2019: NTA will issue the NEET answer key 2019 after May 20, 2019, on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. DG NTA Vineet Joshi has said that the key will be released after NEET exam is conducted in Odisha and Bengaluru which was earlier postponed due to Cyclone Fani.

NEET answer key 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 after May 20, 2019, on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Reports quoted DG NTA Vineet Joshi saying that the answer key will be issued after the competitive exam is held in Bengaluru and Odisha. NTA held NEET 2009 on May 5, this month across the country.

However, due to Cyclone Fani which wreaked havoc across Odisha, the NEET 2009 for the students of Odisha area was postponed. The state suffered massive damage in the cyclonic storm. NTA was scheduled to release the NEET answer key 2019 by the 15th of May,2019 but had to delay it. The answer key will be issued for all the students on the same day.

Once any key is released, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections if they have doubts over the key. After raising objections, the NTA will check the questions raised in the objection. The NTA will declare the NEET result 2019 on June 5, next month.

Check steps to download NEET answer key 2019:

• Candidates need to visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

• Click on the option NEET answer key on the left side of the homepage.

• A PDF file will open

• Download the same and evaluate your answers.

More than over 15 lakh students have applied for the NEET 2019 for getting admission to medical courses in different colleges across the country and abroad. In 2018, around 13 lakh students had appeared for NEET.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App