Thousands of students have been left in a limbo after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court's direction to the CBSE to set up additional NEET centres in the state. A majority of the affected students belong to the Southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Madurai. Despite being a NEET centre, students from Tirunelveli are forced to travel to the neighbouring state of Kerala for the examinations.

Thousands of students have been left in a limbo after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court’s direction to the CBSE to set up additional NEET centres in the state. The board has allotted examination centres in other states to aspirants from TamilNadu. CBSE contended that examination centres cannot be changed at such short notice. The Madras High Court’s order last week came as a ray of hope for many aspiring doctors. Parents and students worry travel fatigue will affect the performance of the students in the highly competitive examination.

A majority of the affected students belong to the Southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Madurai. As many as 1,500 students have been allotted centres in Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Many of the students are now forced to make last-minute travel arrangements instead of focussing on the preparation.

Despite being a NEET centre, students from Tirunelveli are forced to travel to the neighbouring state of Kerala for the examinations. V Jayendran, correspondent of Jayendra Swamigal Matriculation School blamed the incompetency of CBSE in conducting the examinations. “Such kind of exams should be outsourced to agencies that can command infrastructure support at district levels. This last-minute goof up by CBSE will cost the students dearly”, he said.

R Muthukumar, father of Padmini Priya laments on the extra burden students have to face due to the last minute confusion. Padmini has been allotted a centre in Aluva, Ernakulam about 8 hours from their hometown of Tirunelveli. He says “we have made arrangements to stay at a friend’s place. The examination centre is in outskirts of Ernakulam. We don’t know Malayalam. We hope to reach there on time without any problem “.

Amutha, another student from Kanyakumari had opted for Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Madurai as her choice for examination centre but was allotted a centre in Ernakulam. She hopes her juniors don’t have to suffer the trauma next year. Many in the district wonder why the students were not given examination centre in Trivandrum which is easily accessible to Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari than Ernakulam While political parties have urged state government to make arrangements for the students, help has been pouring in from netizens in the state. Many have come forward to sponsor travel and accommodation for the students in Kerala and Rajasthan.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App