NEET Ayush Counselling Results 2019: NEET Ayush Counselling Results for the 2nd round of UG Admission 2019 will be declared today Wednesday on July 31, 2019 by the Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) today i.e. on 31st July 2019 on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. However, the counselling committee has not announced any specific time for the declaration of the results.

Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) operates under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH.

A direct download link for NEET Ayush counselling results is available on the website without any delays or problems. 2nd Round of counselling for Admission to Ayush Courses i.e. Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), began on July 24, 2019 and concluded on July 27, 2019.

How to check NEET Ayush Counselling Results 2019 online?

Step 1: Go to the official website aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for 2nd round allotment results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter all the information as being asked on the page.

Step 5: Submit all the information after cross-checking it

Step 6: Check the selection status

Step 7: Download provisional allotment letter

Post the announcement of NEET Ayush counselling results 2019 for 2nd Round, candidates who have been alloted seats will have to report and assigned college to finish their admission formalities and freeze their admission. They will have to pay the requisite amount of fees in advance.

