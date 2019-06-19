NEET counselling 2019: Interested candidates can apply through the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in for counselling. The first round of counselling has begun today i.e. June 19, 2019, and will end on June 24.

NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee under the Ministry of Health and family welfare will begin the first round of counselling for admission to medical and dental courses across the country from today i.e. June 19, 2019. All those eligible and interested can apply on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in as the first round of counselling kickstarts today and will continue till June 24, 2019.

The counselling schedule will be from June 19, 2019, to June 24, 2019. After the first round of counselling, there will be second round as well which will be conducted from July 6 to July 9. This year NEET was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a total of over 15,000 students had appeared for the exam.

NEET Counselling 2019: Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are eligible to apply for counselling. Those who have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped in the NEET 2019 are considered to have passed the exam. Further, the ministry releases a list of qualified candidates – AQI- excluding those from Jammu and Kashmir to take part in common counselling.

NEET Counselling 2019: Steps to apply

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads UG Medical Counselling

Now click the new registration tab

You will be redirected to a new page

Fill in all the required details and then submit

Once you have filled up the form, you will be required to make payment of a certain amount

NEET counselling 2019: Procedure

All those eligible are required to register for the main counselling and make payment. After depositing fee, applicants will have to select and lock their courses and colleges of choice.

Based on the preference of a student and their merit, students will get the seats. Those who reserve their seats by making payment within the stipulated time frame will be selected. Selected candidates need to appear at the reporting centre with relevant documents and will also be required to clear a fitness test. Those who are finally selected are given admission and the rest of the seats will be pushed for the second round and so on. A list of vacant seats will be published and fresh choice submission, counselling etc. will take place.

