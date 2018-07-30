NEET Counselling 2018: After the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court put a halt on the second round of NEET Counselling, CBSE knocked the doors of the Supreme Court and filed a plea in the matter.

NEET Counselling 2018: After the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court put a halt on the second round of NEET Counselling, CBSE knocked the doors of the Supreme Court and filed a plea in the matter. The application has reportedly been accepted by the apex court and has allocated July 31 as the date of hearing. After completing the first round of NEET Counselling 2018, the second round was put on hold by the Nagpur bench. As per reports, CBSE has reached the Supreme Court against the stay order of the Nagpur bench. The court said that the application will be heard on Tuesday.

The second round of NEET Counselling 2018 was put on hold as per the directions of the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench in W.P. 3885/2018 and PIL No.87/2018.

The following development comes to light after several NEET state counselling processes were halted over Madras High Court’s order. Now, with CBSE approaching Supreme Court the following process is expected to be further delayed.

As per reports, there are at least 2 petitions filed with Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench in regard to NEET Counselling 2018. The stay order on the NEET Counselling was given by Justice Bobde and L Nageshwar.

The matter was highlighted after it was found that at least 49 questions were misprinted in the NEEt question paper. earlier, it was stated that the after the matter is heard by the Nagpur bench on July 30, the counselling will resume. However, the matter is now said to be in hands of Supreme Court and will be heard tomorrow.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More