NEET Phase 2 Counselling 2018 Registration: The NEET 2018 second round counselling for admission is all set to commence soon and the registration process has started for the same recently. Candidates can check the details for registration and other necessary information on the official website of NEET.

NEET Phase 2 Counselling 2018: The second round of NEET Counselling is all set to take place soon and the registration process for the same has been started. The last date for applying online is July 8, 2018. According to reports in a leading daily, the candidates after completing the registration process will have to fill and lock their choice on July 9, 2018 latest by 5:00PM.

Moreover, the results for seat allotment after the second round of counselling will be published on the official website on July 12, 2018. The candidates who participated in the first round of counselling for admissions but did not get allotment can participate in the second round of counselling.

ALSO READ: Telangana TS SSC 10th supplementary results to be released soon, see how to download @ bse.telangana.gov.in

However, their choices filled in the first round will get cancelled and they have to fill their choice one again. And those candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round do not have the choice to leave or cancel the allotted seat. Reports also say that only those candidates are eligible to appear for the counselling who have secured minimum 50% in the latest NEET entrance examination held this year.

However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC need 40% while for general-physically handicapped candidates a minimum of 45% is required to take part in the counselling process. Similar to the candidates who have secured their seats after the first round of counselling, the candidates who are allotted seats in the second round cannot leave or cancel the allotted seat.

ALSO READ: DU 4th Cut Off 2018: Colleges under Delhi University releases fourth cut off list for admission, check details

ALSO READ: Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2018: Results to be declared soon @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, check steps to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More