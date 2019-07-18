NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally declared the results of the second round allotment list of NEET UG counseling 2019. The results have been released by the council and are now available on the official website mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2019: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the results of the second round allotment list of NEET UG counseling 2019.

Candidates those who have been waiting for the round two counseling of the NEET 2019 can visit the official website of the MCC – mcc.nic.in – to check the NEET 2nd seat allotment list online.

Also, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round and are satisfied with their allotment letter will need to report to the allotted institute between July 18 and July 25, 2019.

During reporting at the prescribed institutes, students must carry their allotment letter and original certificates to complete the admission formalities.

NEET Counselling 2019: Steps to check 2nd round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website, MCC – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘NEET 2nd Round Allotment List 2019’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the allotment list PDF

Step 4: Check the result and download the same for future reference.

NEET Counselling 2019: List of documents required at the time of reporting at the allotted college

Admit Cards of NEET Exam, Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 10 passing certificate

Class 12 passing certificate and mark sheet

Eight passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form

Provisional allotment letter

Identity Proof such as Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport acceptable.

Candidates seeking admission under reserved or PwD category should carry the requisite certificates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App