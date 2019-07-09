NEET Counselling 2019: A revised schedule for the round 2 allotment has been released by the MCC on its official website. According to the schedule, registration for choice filling will commence on July 11, 2019. Check other details on mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counseling Committee or MCC has released a notice regarding the revision of second-round allotment schedule through its official website – mcc.nic.in. According to the new allotment schedule, the registration for choice filling will start from July 11, 2019, through the official website. All those who have cleared the NEET 2019 examination are advised to register themselves for the NEET 2019 counselling.

Candidates must note that they have to register by July 13, 2019, as the MCC will close the process on that day. Reportedly, the round 2 counseling schedule has been revised to incorporate the EWS quota for unreserved category candidates only in central educational institutions.

Here are the important details of the schedule:

Choice locking facility to be available on July 14, 2019, (from 10 AM to 5 PM)

The payment facility for admission to be available on July 13, 2019 till 12 noon

Seat allotment process will commence from July 15

Seat allotment process to close on July 17, 2019

The allotment result to be declared on July 18, 2019

Reporting for the counseling process to start from July 18 to July 25, 2019

For further information regarding the admissions process, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the MCC official websites. Candidates need to check and download the allotment letter from the website – mcc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the allotment letter is mandatory for document verification.

