NEET counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee under the Ministry of Health and family welfare will begin the first round of counselling for admission to medical and dental courses across the country from today i.e. June 19, 2019. All those eligible and interested can apply on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in as the first round of counselling kickstarts today and will continue till June 24, 2019.

The counselling schedule will be from June 19, 2019, to June 24, 2019. After the first round of counselling, there will be second round as well which will be conducted from July 6 to July 9. This year NEET was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a total of over 15,000 students had appeared for the exam.

NEET counselling 2019: Procedure

All those eligible are required to register for the main counselling and make payment. After depositing fee, applicants will have to select and lock their courses and colleges of choice.

Based on the preference of a student and their merit, students will get the seats. Those who reserve their seats by making payment within the stipulated time frame will be selected. Selected candidates need to appear at the reporting centre with relevant documents and will also be required to clear a fitness test. Those who are finally selected are given admission and the rest of the seats will be pushed for the second round and so on. A list of vacant seats will be published and fresh choice submission, counselling etc. will take place.

NEET counselling 2019: Documents required

Copy of Downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

NEET-MDS/PG 2019 mark sheet

BDS/MBBS degree

Internship completion certificate

Nationality certificate/valid passport or School Leaving Certificate of HSC/class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidates as Indian

Permanent/provisional; registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other states Medical Councils in India/MCI

Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/Institue from which the candidate has passed\

MBBS/MDS examination is recognized by the Medical Council of India

Medical fitness certificate

Copy of receipt of online fee payment

