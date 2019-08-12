NEET Counselling 2019: NEET 2019 Mop-Up Round will be started from 13th August 2019 till August 15, 2019, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Students can exercise lock choices until 10 am on August 15 2019.

NEET Counselling 2019: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon start the Mop-Up round counselling. As per the official notification. NEET 2019 Mop-Up Round Registration for medical admissions will start from 13th August 2019. The registration process will end on August 15, 2019. However, till 2:00 pm on August 16 the payment can be done.

Students can exercise lock choices until 10 am on August 15 2019. The mop-up rounds are conducted when the two rounds of NEET All-India quota counselling and state quota are over, on the seats that have remained vacant the mop-up round is being held.

The results of the final mop-up counselling round will be released on August 19, 2019. Candidates who will be selected in the final mop-up round will have to report to the college between August 20 and August 26, 2019.

Seat Counselling that are turned over to Central or Deemed Universities will be conducted by the respective Universities and interested candidates will have to report to the concerned University’s website for counselling details.

NEET Counselling 2019: Important Details

Start of Registration Process: 13th August 2019

End of Registration Process: 15th August 2019

Facility for Choice Locking: 16th August 2019 until 10 AM

Facility to Pay Requisite Fee: 16th August 2019 until 2 PM

Declaration of Seat Allotment Results: 17th August / 18th August 2019

Completion of Admission Formalities: 20th August to 26th August 2019

Candidates must note that the Non- Refundable registration counselling fees and refundable tuition fees have to be paid by the candidate at the time of registration. For more details candidates can visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

