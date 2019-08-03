NEET Counselling 2019: The counselling registrations for round 2 were held from July 11 to July 13. Students who were not satisfied with the allocation can come up for the mop-up round. The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the schedule for the Mop-up round online on its official website www.medadmgujarat.org. The Mop-up round will be conducted in the offline mode from August 3, 2019, for the PwD candidates. The Mop-up round will include all the five courses Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy.

Due to the heavy rainfall received in the region, the mop-up offline counselling which was planned to begin on August 2, 2019, was delayed and has been rescheduled to August 3, 2019. students who are eligible for the counselling are advised to report to the venue: Auditorium, Opp. New Building, Civil Hospital, GMERS Medical College Campus, Sector – 12, Gandhinagar.

The information available on the website of ACPUGMEC www.medadmgujarat.org are as follows:

1. According to Merit Closure Rule of UG Admission Rules, in Mop-up round, the candidate will not be offered admission on the seats available according to his/her merit in the allotment process during Previous rounds.

2. Due to heavy rain in many parts of the state, the Mop-up (offline) Round of ACPUGMEC for Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy scheduled on 02.08.2019 has been postponed and now will start from 03.08.2019. The revised schedule is available on the Admission Committee’s Website.

3. The schedule of remaining dates (05.08.2019 onwards) of Mop-Up round (with date, time and merit no.) will be displayed very soon on the website.

