Medical Counselling Committee will finish the registration process for NEET UG counselling at 5.00 pm today. The payment process for NEET Counselling will be available till 2.00 pm, tomorrow. The process of locking and choice filling will commence tomorrow at 10.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm. The seat allotment process will take place on June 26. The result for the first round counselling process will commence on June 27.

Students who allotted their seat in the first round counselling process have to report for admission to the institute between June 28 to July 3, 2019.

MCC will commence the second round counselling process on July 6, 2019. Those who did not register for the first round registration process will be facilitated to apply for new registration in the second round. All those students, who were not shortlisted in the first round of registration process or gave up their seat can also participate in the second round. However, those who registered once in the first round, need not go through the registration process any further.

Steps to apply NEET Counselling 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UG medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on ‘New registration’

Step 4: fill the details below

Step 5: Pay the NEET 2019 counselling fee

