NEET Counselling 2019: The medical Counseling Committee has extended the dates for candidates to report to different medical colleges. The candidates who have qualified the round 1 seat allotment can now report to the allotted medical colleges until July 8, 2019. Earlier decided date for the for reporting to the allotted medical colleges was July 6, 2019. As per the schedule, the candidates were required to report to colleges from July 3, 2019, after qualifying in the Round 1 of allotment.

The round 1 seat allotment for NEET UG was released on July 1, 2019 following which it was withdrawn and the final allotment list was released on July 2, 2019. For the candidates who have qualified round 1 allotment, reporting schedule was rescheduled to July 6 to July 8, 2019.

The registration process for the round 2 allotments of NEET UG 2019 is scheduled from July 9 to July 11, 2019. The payment facility for the allotment process will be available until 12 noon on July 11, 2019. After completing the registration, payment, and choice filling process candidates will be able to lock their choices on July 12, 2019.

As per the schedule, the processing of the allotment will be held from July 13 to 15, 2019, following which MCC will release the round 2 seat allotment l, list on July 15, 2019. Candidates who qualify the round 2 seat allotment NEET Counseling 2019 are required to report to the colleges from July 15 to July 22, 2019. The transfer of the non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats in the colleges to the state quota will be done on July 23, 2019.

The Medical Counseling Committee conducts 2 rounds of counseling for NEET UG 2019 after which a MOP-UP round will be held for which the registration will begin in August 2019.

