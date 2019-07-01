NEET counselling 2019 result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result for seat allotment for the first round of registration for admission to medical and dental courses will be released today Monday, on July 1, 2019. The qualifiers of the first round will be called for the document verification round from July 1 to July 6, 2019.

NEET counselling 2019 result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result for seat allotment for the first round of registration for admission to medical and dental courses will be announced today Monday, on July 1, 2019. Selected ones for the first round will be called for the document verification round from July 1 to July 6, 2019. Those who could not get selected will have to register for the second round from July 9 to July 11 at 5 pm.

Second round locking will be closed on July 12, 3 pm which will be followed by seat allocation from July 12 to July 15. Result for the second round will be announced on July 15. The last date for document verification is July 22.

In case seats are left, a mop-up round for central and deemed universities and ESIC will be conducted from August 13 to 15, 2019. Results of the same will be declared on August 18. It will be followed by a document verification from August 20 to 26, 2019.

NEET counselling 2019: Necessary documents needed

Copy of downloaded NEET admit card NEET 2019 mark sheet Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 mentioning for the nationality of the candidate as Indian. Latest education certificates NEET 2019 Rank Card (available for download on ntaneet.nic.in) Qualifying Examination (Class 12) Mark Sheet and passing certificate Class 10 mark sheet or passing certificate for date of birth proof Category Certificate (as per the notification) ID and address proof

Students are also required to pay the fees at the reporting centres whenever for the admissions. All the listed documents should be original. They must carry the self-attested copies. Those who would be failed to report will be alloted a seat, which would be in turn be released for the next round of allotment.

