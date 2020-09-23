NEET 2020 cutoff: Qualifying percentile for NEET 2020 will be announced by the National Testing Agency or the NTA on its official website in mid October. Here's all you need to know about it.

NEET 2020: The unofficial or the expected NEET cutoff has been released for all categories by various coaching institutes that includes big names like Aakash, Allen, etc. However, NEET 2020 cutoff percentile, officially will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website nta.ac.in by the middle of the month of October.

To clear the NEET 2020 written exam, the applicant must obtain the minimum NEET qualifying marks percentile 2020. NEET 2020 exam needs to be qualified by those students as well who wish to pursue MBBS, BDS abroad in order to be eligible for the same. Stats suggest that in the previous year, only 7,97,042 out of 14,10,755 students could secure marks to qualify the NEET cutoff.

In the previous year, to get equal to 50th percentile, General or the Unreserved category students had to score in the range of 701-134 marks. Reserved category students had to score in the range of 133-107 marks.

NEET cutoff is soon likely to be decideed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), based on which students will be granted admissions in the 80,055 MBBS, 525 BVSc and AH, 26,949 BDS, and other AYUSH courses that are taught in both private and government colleges.

Certain factors on which the NEET cutoff marks for MBBS and BDS depend:

The total number of students that sit in the NEET exams influences the NEET cutoff marks.

Another factor that has an impact on the NEET cutoff marks it the difficulty level of the question paper.

Lastly, the number of available seats is considered by the NTA while deciding the NEET cutoff marks.

