A former Tamil Nadu minister has triggered a row in the state after he made a bizarre comment that talks about allowing cheating for students in case the state government doesn't exempt the NEET. The students are also protesting against the exam as the students from state board face disadvantage at different levels.

In a rally protesting for the exemption of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in the state of Tamil Nadu, a DMK MLA KN Nehru said that the party would have certainly allowed cheating for students if their party was in power. The former minister of Tamil Nadu has triggered a row in the state with his strange comment. To oppose the ruling AIADMK, the former transport minister said, “If we were unable to get exemption in NEET, we would certainly allow cheating for students if we were in power.” Nehru asked, “You allow copying in Bihar, MP and it’s all done openly. Why?” Further, he asked, “For how long will Tamilians remain honest?”

A number of leaders in Tamil Nadu are protesting and seeking President’s assent over Tamil Nadu Bill seeking an exemption for the state from the NEET exam. The students are also protesting against the exam as the students from state board face disadvantage at various levels. The southern states have abolished entrance exams nearly a decade earlier and medical admission had been made on the basis of Class 12 marks. On the other hand, the Central Board of School Education has released the date for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2018.

This year, the board will conduct the exam on May 7 and has done no changes in the syllabus. The students can go to the official website cbseneet.nic.in to get the latest updates. The students are advised to keep a check on the official website to know more about the registration process, application form and exam date.