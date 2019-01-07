National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared that the process of correction for the NEET application form will start next week. The National Test Agency says that the forms for correction of applications will be starting from January 14, 2019.

The students who want to correct details in their application form can do it till January 31, 2019.

According to the reports, National Testing Agency has sent a mail to a number of candidates who are going to sit for the examination about the problem in passport size or the signatures of the candidate and have asked to be rectified. The candidates should note that they would not be allowed any correction if they appear in the examination after the due date.

On the same note, NEET UG 2019 will be conducted in the offline mode and the candidate will be asked to fill the OMR sheet. The question paper will have 180 objective type questions from Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

