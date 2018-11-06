NEET MDS 2019: The NEET MDS 2019 application process will be closed today, i.e. on November 6, 2018 on the official website nta.ac.in. The examination is going to be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

NEET MDS 2019: The online application process for the upcoming NEET MDS 2019 November is all set to be closed on the official website of the examination conducting authority today, I.e. on November 6, 2018. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) exam 2019 are advised to do the same before the application process gets closed. The applications can be submitted at nbe.edu.in or through the official portal of National Testing Agency. The NEET MDS 2019 exam is going to be held at various centres across the country by the National Board Of Examination under NTA on December 14.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2019 registrations started in October 2018 and today is the last day for submission of the filled up application forms online. All the applicants need to have a degree in Bachelor of Dental Surgery from a recognised university or institute.

Candidates can check the steps to apply for NEET MDS Registration 2019 given below:

Visit the official website of National Board of Examination – nbe.edu.in

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “Online Registration”

Click on the same and proceed to register for the MDS Exam 2019

Fill in all the details in the registration form for obtaining user id and password

Login with the id and password generated after registration

Now, click on apply online and fill the application form

Upload all the necessary documents in support of your claim

Choose the test city and make application fee payment

Click on the submit button to submit your application form

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

