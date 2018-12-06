NEET (MDS) 2019 entrance exam: The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2019 has been released on the official site– nbe.edu.in by the National Board of Examinations (NSE). The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2018.

NEET (MDS) 2019 entrance exam: The National Board of Examinations (NSE) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2019 entrance exam on the official site– nbe.edu.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2018. The results for the same will be declared on January 15, 2019. According to the official notification, the cut-off date for the completion of an internship is March 31, 2019. The qualified candidates will be eligible for appearing in NEET-MDS 2019.

NEET-MDS is conducted across India for the admission to dental colleges for the batch starting in the academic year 2019-20.

Following are the steps to check for downloading NEET 2019 MDS admit card

Step 1 – Go to the official page– nbe.edu.in

Step 2 – On the home page click on the link which says NEET-MDS link

Step 3 – The candidate will be directed towards a new page

Step 4 – On the new page, click on the link ‘here to download admit card’ on the right-hand side

Step 5 – Fill all your details such as user id and password

Step 6– Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

The hall ticket contains the details related to the exam date, centre and timings.

Important note: The candidates are requested to fill all the details carefully as later, there will be no requests to change the examination centre will be taken into account, according to the official release.

The result for NEET- MDS 2019 will be available by January 15, 2019 on the website www.nbe.edu.in.

About NEET

National Eligibility and Entrance Test or NEET is the one examination which is conducted for filling about 54,000 medical seats across the country. As per the Supreme Court’s order in 2016, NEET is the only examination whioh take place to fill the All India Quota Seats as well as the State Level Quota seats across the country. The examination is also valid for filling the private college seats across the country.

