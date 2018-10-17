NEET MDS 2019: The online registration for the NEET MDS 2019 has already started through the official website of National Board of Examination (NBE). According to reports, the NEET MDS 2019 registration has been opened at nbe.edu.in on October 16, 2018 and candidates who are willing to appear for the upcoming examination can log in to the official website and register themselves before the closure of the registration process, which has been scheduled for November 6, 2018. The Board will be conducting the NEET MDS 2019 exam on December 14.
How to register for the NEET MDS 2019 Online?
- Log in to the official website of National Board of Examination (NBE) – https://nbe.edu.in/
- Click on the link that reads, “NEET MDS 2019” on the homepage
- On clicking on it candidates will be directed to a different page
- Here, click on the new registration option and proceed
- Before filling the online application go through the details on the page
- Fill the Registration Form and submit
- A User ID and Password User ID and Password will be generated which will be sent through SMS and Email
- Now fill the Application Form and Upload your photograph & signature
- Choose your Test City and make Payment of Fees
- Take a Print out of the application form
Application Fees for NEET MDS 2019 Registration:
General/ OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 3750 while SC/ ST/ PWD (PH) candidates need to pay Rs 2750 for appearing in the examination.
To go to the official website directly and register yourself for NEET MDS 2019, click on this link: https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1815/58074//Index.html
