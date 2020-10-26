NEET MDS 2021: National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced on its official website that the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 begins on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5 pm.

NEET MDS 2021: National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced on its official website that the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 begins on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5 pm. The website notification read that once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for NEET MDS 2021 online on or before November 15, 2020, till 11:55 pm.

The examination date has been announced and to be conducted on December 16, 2020. NEET MDS 2021 will issue admit card on December 9, 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official website to check fee payments and other related queries.

NEET MDS 2021: Follow the steps below to apply:

Candidates have to visit the official website at nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the tab NEET MDS 2021 or click here. There will be registration link for NEET MDS 2021 Candidates are required to fill in all the mandatory information Candidates will receive the login credentials via email address and phone number Log in to the account Eligible candidates have to furnish the necessary details of the qualifying examination and exam centre preference Pay the examination fee and submit You are required to download the application form Candidates are advised to take the print out for future reference

Also Read: CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended till Oct 31, here’s all details and eligibility

Also Read: AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat allotment result released, here’s how to download @appolycet.nic.in

No application forms without payment of fees will be considered complete. Hence, candidates are advised to kindly pay the application fee and follow the official website to check their application status.