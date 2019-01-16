NEET MDS Result: The National Board Of Examinations (NBE) has released the result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2019 through its official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can now check their results by following the steps given below.

NEET MDS Result 2019: The result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2019 has been declared by National Board Of Examinations (NBE) at natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have written in the examination held by the Board this year for admissions into the Master of Dental Surgery Course. Candidates must note that the scorecards of the result will not be sent to the candidates individually at any cost.

Moreover, the candidates will be called for counseling for admission to all Diploma/ MDS post-graduate courses in various dental institutions based on their merit. The Board had also declared the result of DNB Post Diploma CET or the DNB-PDCET exam 2019 held on December 14, through its official website lately.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG result has been scheduled to be released by the Board by January 31, 2019, after which the counselling procedure for 50% All India quota seats will commence.

How to check the MDS Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2019 – natboard.edu.in

Click on the link that reads, “NEET-MDS” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on your computer screen

Download the pdf and check your roll number on the list

Take a print out of the pdf for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the MDS Result 2019: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iO_bzQIyxQpHzVzVKAkTsZEdXTZRGRRI/view

