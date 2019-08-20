NEET mop-up counselling result 2019: The NEET counselling results 2019 has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee for the mop-up round on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates can know the result through the official website.

NEET mop-up counselling result 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee has declared the NEET Counselling Results 2019 for the mop-up round on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to know the result can check the same through the official website. The Mop-up counselling results for National Eligibility cum entrance test – medical entrance test, was declared during the morning hours. It can be checked online after logging onto the official website of the MCC.

To know the result of the NEET counselling results 2019, they need to go to the official website of the medical counselling committee.

Alternatively, the selection status for MBBS and BDS under the All India Quota can be ascertained through the direct link provided below:

Check NEET Mop-Up Round Result 2019 – Direct Link

NEET Counselling Results for Mop-Up Round has been declared in a PDF list format consisting of teh names and other details of the selected candidates. Result has been announced for graduate seats for Central/Deemed Universities/ESI Allotment Round Mopup I -2019.

The PDF list consisting of NEET counselling result 2019 includes the details about the institute which has been alloted to the selected students. Not just that, the seat will also consist of the allotted seat and Category and Quota under which the seat has been reserved.

The medical aspirants are advised to check all teh details as provided on the NEET counselling result list and also ensure that all the details have been filed correctly.

Details about Admission Formalities

Additionally, to declaring the NEET 2019 mop-up round result 2019, MCC has also released the details of the admission process which is to be followed by the selected candidates.

Under the Mop-Up round, the candidates e who have been alloted seats are advised to report to teh alloted institutes between August 21, 2019 and August 26, 2019. It is necessary to complete the admission formalities so that it can become freezed after this.

Medical seats that are found to eb vacant on August 27, 2019 will be passed onto deemed/central universities/esic which is to be added to the state quota.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App