NEET Mop-up round 2019: The last date to register for the NEET mop-up round has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can register by visiting mcc.nic.in.

NEET Mop-up round 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the dates for the registration, fee payment and choice filling for the mop-up rounds. All the candidates can now register for the same till the last date which is August 18, 2019, According to the latest schedule present on the official website. All the candidates who are going to register themselves for the NEET Mop-up round must make sure that they complete the process of registration, fee payment, and choice filling before or on the last date. The choice locking will be available from 3:00 PM on August 18, 2019, until 6:00 PM. According to the schedule, the process of seat allotment will happen on August 19, 20, 2019. All the candidates who will get the seta in the seat allotment round will be required to visit the allotted colleges for the process of document verification from August 21 to August 26, 2019. All the candidates must keep it in mind that the transfer of nonreporting and non-joining seats will be conducted on August 27, 2019.

Steps to register for MCC mop-up round:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the new registration section present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as application number, roll number, name of the candidate, email ID, mobile number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices.

Step 6: Complete the fee payment procedure.

All the candidates who will be allotted seats in the mop-up round should make sure to attend the process of document verification in the allotted colleges. If any candidate fails to report the allotment, the seat will be considered vacant.

