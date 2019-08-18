NEET Mop Up round: Registration date has been extended to 18 August, candidates who appeared for the test can register for Mop Up round today that is August 18. Check details in the given article.

NEET Mop Up round: Candidates who have appeared for the NEET can register for Mop Up round till August 18, the date has been extended for the applicants by Medical Counseling Committee. Candidates can check the revised schedule that includes release date, server time, payment facility, date of registration on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also go through the direct link given below.

Direct link to check the latest schedule for NEET Mop Up test

There is a particular time for filling up the forms that will be 3 pm to 6 pm on August 18, candidates have advised to fill-up the form on time otherwise you won’t be able to fill the form. The students are also advised to fill the form with all the documents otherwise the registration gets canceled. Make all the payment prior to it after the server will down, there will be no more registrations.

The seat allotment registration will begin from August 20, those will qualify the Mop-Up test needs to visit the campus for the document verification process that will begin from August 21. On August 27, the transfer of the non-reporting ad non-joining seats will be done to central universities or ESIC or deemed universities.

How to register

Step 1. For registration, the candidate needs to go to the official website or click on the direct link.

Step 2. Candidate needs to click on the New Registration Section

Step 3: Candidates need to fill the information such as email ID, the application number, name of candidates, mother’s name, date of birth, roll number, mobile number, and security pin

Step 4: Aspirant must have to fill the preferred choices

Step 5: Candidates have to Complete fee payment procedure before the server time.

Selected candidates for Mop-Up test must remember to visit the university for document verification otherwise the seat will be considered as vacant and will be transferred to the Deemed university for further re-allocation.

