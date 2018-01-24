National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2018 results at its official website @ nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2018 exam was held on January 7 and more than 5000 students appeared in the NEET PG 2018 exam. In a statement to clarify all students issues NBE said, allotment of PG seats pursuant to the declaration of NEET-PG 2018 result shall be done by respective government authority. Applicants can check NEET PG 2018 results on its official website @nbe.edu.in.

Before its regular time, the National Board of Examinations has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 results for the postgraduate exam at the official website of National Board of Examinations @ neetpg.nbe.edu.in. NEET exam is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/MS and PG Diploma). NEET 2018 exam was held on January 7, 2018, and the students were expecting results by the end of January but the board announced results before the regular time.

More than 5000 candidates appeared in the NEET PG 2018 exam. A note issued by the National Board of Examinations on its official website says that “merit position of the candidates shall be declared in due course after applying the tie-breaker criteria as given in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2018”. In recent times, MBBS students were getting fake calls and messages to book a seat in the postgraduate courses by paying out money in lakhs.

To aware the students about these mislead information, NBE assured that results are on the basis of NEET score. “The result of NEET-PG 2018 shall be declared by NBE solely on the basis of performance of the candidates on the examination day. Candidates are advised not to get misled by any false or bogus claims regarding obtaining a rank in NEET-PG 2018,” said the board in a statement. The NBE has also cleared that the “allotment of PG seats pursuant to the declaration of NEET-PG 2018 result shall be done by respective government authority.”

National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India), Government of India, and established in 1975 at New Delhi as a Society under Delhi Society registration act, to standardizing postgraduate medical education and examination in India.

This is how applicants can check NEET PG 2018 results on its official website: