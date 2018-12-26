NEET PG 2019: The application correction process is all set to be closed today on the official website of NTA. Candidates are advised to make the changes as soon as possible by logging into the website - nta.ac.in.

NEET PG 2019: The application correction process was opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through its official website lately and today is the last day for making changes in the applications through the website. As per reports in a leading daily, the Agency is all set to close the process of making corrections in the submitted application forms today, December 26, 2018. Candidates who have not yet made changes are advised to do is as soon as possible before the closure of the process on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in or nbe.edu.in.

How to make corrections in the NEET PG 2019 application forms?

Visit the website of the NTA or nbe.edu.in

Login with the credentials to the user account

Click on the application form

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the submitted application of the candidates

Now, click on make application correction

Fill the form correctly and save before finally submitting the form

Take a print out of the application form for future

Candidates can directly log into the official website and make the correction now by clicking on this link: nbe.edu.in

