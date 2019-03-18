NEET PG 2019: Candidates are been informed to register themselves for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as the first round of counselling has been started, they need to apply on or before March 24, 2019, and the option for choice filling will be allowed to the candidates on March 19, 2019. Check inside the other details.

NEET PG 2019: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has started the first round of counselling. The seat allotment for the first round of counselling will be done on March 25 and 26, and the second round from April 5 to 9, 2019. Candidates need to register themselves on or before March 24, 2019 and the option for choice filling will be allowed to the candidates on March 19, 2019. The results of NEET PG examinations was declared on January 31, 2019.

note: Candidates belonging from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are eligible for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/postgraduate diploma courses, as these two states are participating in the counselling for all India 50 per cent quota this year. Only the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses.

The cut-off marks according to the official release are 340 marks out of 1200 for unreserved category candidates. For reserved candidates like SC/ST/OBC category, the cut-off marks are 295. For the physically handicapped category, the minimum marks required is 317.

Documents necessary:

• Copy of the downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

• NEET-MDS/PG 2019 mark sheet

• Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of Higher secondary/class

12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as Indian, BDS/MBBS degree

• Internship completion certificate

• Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of the State Medical Councils in India/MCI

• Certificate from recognised College/institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS

examination

• Copy of receipt of online fee payment

About NEET:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an entrance examination in India, for students who desire to study graduate and postgraduate pursuing medical course (MBBS, MD, MS) and dental course (BDS, MDS) in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges respectively in India. NEET-UG (Undergraduate), for MBBS and BDS courses, is currently conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).NEET(Undergraduate) is a single entrance test for admissions to more than 66,000 MBBS and BDS seats across India. From 2019, the National Testing Agency will conduct NEET, instead of CBSE. Undergraduate courses at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) are outside the NEET’s purview, as these institutes were set up by separate laws.

